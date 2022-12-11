WISSING, Thomas E.



Aug. 15, 1940 ~ Dec. 7, 2022



82, of Reily Twp., died Dec. 7 with his family by his side.



An aquatic ecologist who taught at Miami University for more than 30 years, he always maintained students were the best part of the job.



Survived by his wife Holly; daughter and son-in-law Katie and Chip Taunt, three grandsons, C.J., Drew, and Evan; sisters Colette Stoll and Sue Madden; brother- and sister-in-law Doug and Anne Dunlop; plus nieces and nephews. Services will be for family only. Donations to Three Valley Conservation Trust, 5995 Fairfield Road 3B, Oxford, OH 45056.

