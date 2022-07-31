journal-news logo
WIRTH, GERRY

WIRTH, Gerry M.

Gerry M. Wirth, age 92 of Columbus, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at OSU Wexner Hospital. She was born on Sept. 11, 1929, in St. Paul, MN, to the late Frank and Margaretha (Desch) Wirth. Gerry grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Fairview HS in Dayton, and received her BS in Education from Ohio State University. She taught Music in the Upper Arlington Schools. She was a member of the Columbus Maennerchor Choir (Damenchoir). Friends may call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the RUTHERFORD CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington. Interment will be held at the Birmingham Cemetery, Birmingham, Ohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

