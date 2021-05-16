<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689769-01_0_0000689769-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689769-01_0_0000689769-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WINTROW, Therese<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">91, of Troy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, in her home. She was born to Ernest and Eleanor (Krick) Juenger on February 25, 1930, in Springfield. She graduated from Springfield Catholic Central High School in 1948 and worked at Springfield <br/><br/>Machine Tool until she left to raise her children. She was <br/><br/>preceded in death by her <br/><br/>beloved husband of 68 years, Tom, her son, Phil, her parents, her sisters, Elizabeth McKeon, Ruth Mills, Mary and Frances Juenger, her brothers, Bob, Joe, and Jack Juenger. She is survived by her children, Mary Therese DeBois (Steve), Tom (Becky), Jeff (Teri), Chris (Megan), Terry (Lori), Bill (Lisa), and daughter-in-law, Jeanne, 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Our mom was the strongest, most loving person we know. When she wasn't raising us, she volunteered at St. Christopher Church and school, serving as president of the <br/><br/>Rosary Altar Society and booster club, and making scalloped corn and her famous German Chocolate cake for the <br/><br/>bereavement committee funeral meals. She lovingly cared for us even when a brain tumor threatened her life. She endured this surgery and two more with her rosary in hand and her deep faith in the Lord. She was a champion bowler and a <br/><br/>prolific practical joker. She worked many seasons at the Grand American Trapshoot and made many friends there. She was a wonderful cook specializing in cabbage rolls and hard tack candy, making a hundred pounds every Christmas. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Carolina Beach, N.C., and Mexico. But above all, she loved talking about her family to anyone who would listen. We are sure she is enjoying playing canasta with her Juenger family in Heaven and rejoicing in her <br/><br/>reunion with Dad and Phil. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. <br/><br/>National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Fr. John Tonkin, celebrant. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christopher Church in Therese's memory. To send a special message to the family, please visit </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.mortonwhetstonefh.com</u></font></p><br/>