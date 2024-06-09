Winteregg (Cheek), Candy Sue



WINTEREGG, Candy Sue (Cheek), age 70, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday May 30, 2024 at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. Candy was the Medical Librarian for Good Samaritan Hospital and Grandview Hospital retiring after 46 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy, Past Board Member of Brunner Literacy Center, Past Chair of the Culture Works Campaign for Good Samaritan Hospital, received her Bachelor of Arts from Capital University and Masters Degree from St. Joseph College in Maine.



Candy was preceded in death by her parents, Johnie Cheek & Elcie Lemaster Cheek; sisters, Ruby Smith, Grace Radcliff; & brother, Holly Cheek. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steven; daughter, Carrie Winteregg; son, J.D. (Aimee) Winteregg; sisters, Geneva McFarland, Cathy Planner; brothers, Bill, Tom & Eddie Cheek; grandchildren, Noah, Clara & Natalie Winteregg; in-laws, Leland & Shirley Winteregg, Christina Hurr & Philip Winteregg, other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Troy, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy, Ohio 45373 with Pastor Dale Christian officiating. Inurnment Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Candy's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



