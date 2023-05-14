Winslow, Robert

Winslow, M.D., Robert Chambers,



age 88, of Centerville, OH, and of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Bob was born on August 29, 1934 in Dayton, OH to the late William H. and Margaret Jayne (Chambers) Winslow. He was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of First United Methodist Church of Sarasota. Bob graduated from Fairview High School, earned his Bachelor of Arts with Honors from Miami University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. Bob graduated with Honors from The University of Cincinnati Medical School, where he earned the Degree of Doctor of Medicine. While at UC, he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. After graduation from UC, Bob and his bride, Barbara, moved to Massachusetts, where he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force at Westover Air Force Base. He returned to Dayton where he completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at Miami Valley Hospital, where he later served as Chief of Staff and was a member of the Board of Trustees. Bob was a member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and was also a fellow in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Bob never outgrew his love of learning and spent many hours reading about world history. He was a talented pianist and loved classical music. He also grew beautiful orchids, carried in wedding bouquets by every bride he knew. Bob and Barbara enjoyed extensive travel around the world and spent 30 years as "snowbirds" in their beloved second home in Florida. His many accomplishments included bringing In vitro fertilization (IVF) techniques to MVH, as well as delivering thousands of babies into the world. As accomplished as Bob was as a physician, his real joy in life was his family. He had the very unique privilege of delivering 7 of his grandchildren into this world. He devoted his life to medicine and to his patients, but most of all he devoted himself to his family, all of whom love and miss him deeply. He will always be fondly remembered for not only his sense of humor and dry wit, but also for his encouraging love and support of everyone he knew. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara A. (Schaefer); children, Martha (Jeff) Bastian, Robert (Cathy) Winslow II, Suzanne (Steve) Millard, Ann (Kurt) Orlet; grandchildren, Jay (Kristin) Bastian, Elizabeth (Tyler) Stafford, Emily (Jacob) Szydlik, Robert (Alison Salo) Winslow III, Sarah (Steven) Power, Jessica Moore, Maria Moore, Sophia Winslow, Ryan (Kimberly) Millard, Caroline (Troy) Stehlin, Kristen (Craig) Ashworth, Winslow and Konrad Orlet; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Chloe, Gigi, Sadie, Rowan, Liam, Ella, Quinn, Maverick, Lennon and Charlie; brother, Joseph (Denise) Winslow; sisters, Anne Fosnaught and Susan (Scott) Putnam; brother-in-law, Richard (Kathy) Shaefer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends at Grace United Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Boulevard, Dayton on June 15, 2023, with visitation from 2-3 pm and a celebration of life at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

