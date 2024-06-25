Winslow, Maria

Winslow (Clark), Maria Frances



Maria F. Winslow, 47 of Roseville, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 22, 2024.



Maria was born July 4, 1976, in Springfield, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Douglas R. and Mary F. (Mullen) Clark. Maria's main priority was taking care of her son (the love of her life), husband, and family. She was a good mother, and loving wife and sister. She loved and cherished her son deeply. Maria was also an avid Ohio State fan.



Maria is survived by her loving husband of twenty-five years, Daniel H. Winslow; her son, Daniel G. Winslow; her brother, Douglas (Jane) R. Clark II; her niece, Amanda (Mitchell Thompson) Clark, and her sons, Caiden and Conner; her nephew, Douglas R. Clark III, and his sons, Kolton and Hudson; her mother and father-in-law, Glenn and Kathleen Winslow; as well as her sisters-in-laws, Dawn and Amy.



Maria is preceded in death by her parents.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Maria's honor to her son's college fund by going to www.farusfh.com



In keeping with Maria's wishes, a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Winslow family.



www.farusfh.com



