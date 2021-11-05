WINHOVEN, Linda Kay



Age 59, of Dayton, passed away, October 26th, 2021, at Kindred Hospital due to complications after a stroke. She was born on February 25th, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, where she lived most of her life. She worked 20 years as a nursing aid, raising and taking care of her kids, grandchildren was her passion and love. She is preceded in death by her husband James M. Winhoven, and daughter Sherry L. McDonald. She is survived by her loving family, her son James M. Winhoven, grandchildren Megan and Rodney Myers, Christopher and Sierra Downs, also



Memphis and Jordan.

