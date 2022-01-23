Hamburger icon
WINGET, Edna

WINGET, Edna

Age 95, of West Carrollton passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Edna was born in

London, England, on September 27, 1926, to the late Charles and Gertrude

"Roberts" Nightingale. Also preceding her in death was her husband James Arlis Winget in 2002, 3 sisters; Jean Sullivan, Wynn Brooks, Ethel Smith, 2 brothers; Harry and Bob

Nightingale. Surviving is her son Gary J. Winget of West Carrollton. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Swart Funeral Home, 207 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH 45449. Denna and Quinn Coburn will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen

Cemetery, West Carrollton.

