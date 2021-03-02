WINGEIER, Jr., Corwin W.



Age 63 of Enon, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. He was born February 8, 1958, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Corwin W. Sr. and Lilah (Bingman) Wingeier. Corwin enjoyed working on cars, fixing anything and everything and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a



sister, Linda Wingeier. Corwin is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sherry; two daughters,



Jamie Wingeier, Julie Wingeier; grandson, Jaxyn Hamilton; three siblings, Barb (George) Shultz, Jim (Penny) Wingeier, Lori (Michael) Kelley; beloved dogs, Bailey and Sophie; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at



