X

WINFIELD, CAROL

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WINFIELD, Carol Jean

Born December 1, 1947, in Middletown, Ohio, to L.C. Watts and Margaret Anderson. passed away December 5, 2020, age 73. She was preceded in death by her son Kevin Watts. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons: Elrondo J. Colson (LaRhonda), and Daniel F. Colson (Andrea), one daughter Margaret Denise Colson, two sisters: Lois Hall and Sarah L. Hill, grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 8, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 11am until time of service 12pm at United MBC, 71918th Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.