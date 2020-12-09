WINFIELD, Carol Jean



Born December 1, 1947, in Middletown, Ohio, to L.C. Watts and Margaret Anderson. passed away December 5, 2020, age 73. She was preceded in death by her son Kevin Watts. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons: Elrondo J. Colson (LaRhonda), and Daniel F. Colson (Andrea), one daughter Margaret Denise Colson, two sisters: Lois Hall and Sarah L. Hill, grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 8, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 11am until time of service 12pm at United MBC, 71918th Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com