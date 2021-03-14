X

WINDLE III, Frank R.

FRANK R. WINDLE III, 47, of South Vienna passed away March 8, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 25, 1974, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Frank R. Windle Jr. and Betty (Sprinkle) Windle. Frank loved hunting and enjoyed being outdoors. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Survivors include his mother; two sisters, Mary (James) Robinson and Lora Windle; two nieces, Amanda Murray and Lillian Profitt; one nephew, Colt Profitt; cousin, Bonnie Sprinkle and Kevin Whitman; adopted son, Jacob Williams and fur kids, Lulu, Jade and

Martha. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Windle; father; brother, Brian; grandparents and nephews, Michael Grubb and Jessie Murray. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




