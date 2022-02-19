WINDLE, Charlene



Charlene Windle, 69, of South Vienna, passed away February 15, 2022, in Springfield Reginal Medical Center. She was born May 27, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of Richard and Dorothea (Miller) Smith. Mrs. Windle was a member of the United Church of South Vienna and the Rebekah Lodge. She was a graduate of Northeastern High School and enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family. Charlene had been employed at Northeastern High School. Survivors include her loving husband of fifty years; Ronald L. Windle, two sons; Jeremy Windle (Terri Bruce) and Zack (Jamie) Windle, four grandchildren;; Keegan Windle, Ella Windle, Zander Windle and Ava Windle, two sisters; Linda (Leonard) Kadel and Janet (Jim) Lannon, several nieces and nephews and special friend; Linda Haggy. She was preceded in death by a sister; Jeanette Koons and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday in the United Church of South Vienna with Pastor Scott Griswold officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will follow in South Vienna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice (communitymercyhospice.org) Arrangements are being



handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

