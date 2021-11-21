WILT, Ronald Dean



Nov. 16, 1933 – Nov. 13, 2021



After a long illness, Ronald Dean Wilt passed away on



November 13, 2021, three days before his 88th birthday. Ron retired from Black-Clawson



Paper Company in Middletown, Ohio, in 1996. He lived in Springboro, Ohio, for 39 years, moving to Knoxville,



Tennessee, in 2000 to help raise his grandchildren for over 20 years. He and his wife recently moved to beautiful Panama City Beach, March of this year to be near family and spend his final days looking across the ocean.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris (Hitchings) Wilt, one daughter Laura Jean (Wilt) Franz, husband Dr. Ronald Dean Franz D.O., both residing and working in Panama City Beach, two grandsons, Ronald (Dean) Franz studying in



Memphis, Tennessee, at UTHSC and Cole Everest Franz, studying and working in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the University of Tennessee. He also leaves behind one sister, Janice Bretti of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and many nieces and nephews and friends in Florida, Ohio, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee.



Ron volunteered during his retirement years at Wight-Patterson Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio, refurbishing many aircraft, artillery and even the original Air Force One, where his volunteer crew won the Angel Award for their



services in spring of 1999. He also volunteered at the Bingo Hall located in Franklin, Ohio, where all the proceeds went to the City of Franklin Children's Home. His greatest hobby though was his love of fishing. Ron would fish at every chance he could and can be best remembered with "rod and reel" in hand and a smile on his face!



A Memorial Bonfire Service will be held in his name and will be conducted on the water, right outside the family's condominium, 17281 Front Beach Road #304, Panama City Beach, Florida, on Saturday, November 27 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of



flowers, Ron and Doris had discussed a donation to your local Humane Society or animal shelter in his name.

