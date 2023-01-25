X
WILSON-WALTON, Harriet Anita

Obituaries
3 hours ago

WILSON-WALTON,

Harriet Anita

Age 65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away January 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406 with Pastor Joshua Ward officiating. Friends and family visitation at 10 AM. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, Dayton, Ohio. MASK ARE REQUIRED.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

