Wilson, Talmage A.



Talmage Arthur Wilson was called Home into the presence of our loving God on July 30, 2024 surrounded by his wife and children. Talmage was born in Olive Hill, Carter County, Kentucky to the Rev. Robert Wilson and Norma Roe Wilson on October 11, 1940. After graduation from Olive Hill High School in 1958, he served in the Kentucky Army National Guard and transferred to the Ohio National Guard when he moved to Ohio to find employment. He lived with favorite aunt Grace. She took him to church and introduced him to Donna, the love of his love life and they married on September 17, 1960. He served our country for 8 years. He began working at Brown Bridge Mills and started his family. Shortly thereafter, he and Donna joined her father and later took over her father's dairy farm, which began his 50 year farming career. As his children grew up, he was a 4-H advisor and a member of the Clark County Fair Board and served many capacities in his church where he was a member for 45 years. In 1984 he began working at General Motors where he retired after 21 years while continuing to farm. During this time, he reserved Sundays for church and his family. He was loving and devoted husband and best friend to his wife of 63 years. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. With each new great grandchild, he held them and said "this one is going to be a good one". He will be remembered by his family and loved ones for his strength, hard work, guidance, faith, love of gardening and being on the farm that he felt was the best place. Friends and community will remember him for his integrity, kindness, generosity, honesty and dedication to his family. He had a gift for making everyone he met feel that they were loved as family especially the friends of his children and grandchildren and the farming community.



He is survived by his loving wife, Donna (Hinkle); children, Debbie (Noel) Coy, Douglas (LaTonna) Wilson, Kimberly (Todd) Houseman and Karen (Patrick) Kleis; grandchildren, Corey (Traci) Kleis, Jensen (Cody) Circle, Hunter (Morgan) Houseman, Haley (Trevor) Gebby, Alainey Kleis and Kallie (Kyle) Wakeman; great-grandchildren, Violet Kleis, Cooper Houseman, Brady Houseman, Josie Gebby and Parker Circle; siblings, Barbara Trent (Bob), Carolyn Wilson (Jack), Mike (Dottie) Wilson, Bobby (Judy) Wilson and Teresa (Kenny) Binion; sisters-in-law, Linda Wilson, Beverly (Harry) Elliott and Sandy (Rich) Rutledge; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl (Faith) Wilson, Delores (Albert) Thompson, Lena (Paul) Musselman, Kenny (Tish) Wilson, Rita Coots and Terry Wilson.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024 from 4-7pm at First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd. with service on Saturday, August 3 at 11am also at the church. Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com