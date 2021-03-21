X

WILSON, Roy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

WILSON, Roy H.

Age 87, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away March 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Virginia of 65 years; daughters, Sandra and Melissa; grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Kristen, Melissa, Timmy; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Aaron, Scarlett,

Andrew, Joseph, Liam, Caroline, Samuel and Lincoln.

Preceded in death by his dad and mom, Willie and Mollie; brothers, Paul, Willie; and sister, Gaynelle.

Arrangements by Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, and burial at St Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery on March 25, 2021, at 11:00 am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.