Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

WILSON, Pete

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILSON, Pete


02/01/1957 - 02/08/2022


Pete was born February 1st, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to Burt Wilson and Cansada (Johnson) Wilson. Pete graduated from Stivers High School in 1976. Pete was one of the hardest working men that anyone could know, and he cared deeply for his large family. He is preceded in death by his

father Burt Wilson, two sisters Linda Sue and Jennifer Lynn, and his grandson Andres. Pete is survived by his wife Gladys Wilson, mother Cansada Wilson, sisters Diane and Debbie Greear, and his children: Lahomea, Charlene, Cheta, Shannon, and Rachel.

He leaves behind grandchildren: Josh, Brandon, Joe, Brandy, Taylor, Cheyenne, Madison, Heaven, Dakota, Michael, Alana, Sonia, Dillon, Fallon, Bryson, and Emma; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Pete worked hard for his family and raised his 8 grandchildren as his own.

Forever the man, the myth, and the Legend.

A viewing will be held at Glickler Funeral Home in Dayton on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 12:00-1:00pm with a service immediately following from 1:00-2:00 to be officiated by

Pastor Wylie Rhinehart Jr. Pete will be laid to rest at Forrest Hill Memorial Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
ATTA, Dorothy VAN
3
BARGER, CALBERT
4
ISON, ANNA
5
YOUNG, Rebecca
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top