WILSON, Miriam

WILSON (VanderVoort), Miriam

99, went peacefully to stay with God on 2 February 2021, at Springfield Assisted Living. She was born on 27 July 1921, in Chester Township, Clinton Co., Ohio, the daughter of Charles F. and Myra (Pagett) VanderVoort. A 1939 graduate of Kingman High School, she married Ruce E. Wilson of Springfield on 19 November, 1940. She was a longtime member of Story-Hypes Memorial United Methodist Church, and a partner in the Glendale

Pharmacy, South Limestone St, Springfield, from 1968 to 1982. Predeceased by her father (1897-1956); mother (1898-1968); husband (1914-1991); and son Ruce Marc (1946-2016). She is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, Jon Charles (Diane) of Springfield, and Nicholas V. (Catherine) of Xenia; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many friends. The funeral to honor Miriam will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11:00 am with visitation from 10-11am at Richards, Raff & Dunbar

Memorial Home. Services to be conducted by Rev. Tyler Brumfield of KY. Burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


