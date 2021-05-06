X

WILSON, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

WILSON (Randall),

Mary O.

91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born on September 25, 1929, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late

Russell and Sheila Randall. Mary is survived by her son;

Cecil. E. (Brenda) Wilson; daughters, Debbie (Bob)

Lemmons and Angela (Rod) Jenkins; grandchildren, Sheila Denney, Richard Lemmons, Cecil Jr. "Buddy" (April) Wilson, and Holly (Kevin) Neth; great-grandchildren, Kai Denney, Sean (Kelis) Denney, Tallon Ford, Joan E. (Tyler) Jenkins, Richard (Tay) Jenkins, Jeffery Jenkins, Steven Neth, Tyler Neth, and Trey Neth; and great-great-granddaughter, Paislee Denney. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years,

Richard Wilson; two daughters, Suzie Wilson and Joan Wilson; and several brothers and sisters. Mary loved to bake cookies and was a loving and devoted mother, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 11:00-12:30 PM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. The service will begin at 12:30 PM, officiated by Pastor Nathan Carey. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.