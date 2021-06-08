WILSON, Lucille



Age 91, of Seminole, FL, passed away on May 30, 2021. Lucille was born on August 12, 1929, in Livingston, KY, to Delia Pennington and Charles F. Clark.



She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Dewey Wilson; children Dale (Natalie) Johnson and Deborah Smith; 6 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Saints - Suncoast Cathedral, Attention: Pastor Dave Bussinger, 2300 62nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33702.



Burial will be held on June 9, 2021, at 2:30 PM Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.

