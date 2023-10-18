Wilson, Jerry Lee



age 82 of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 16, 2023. Jerry was born in Florence, Kentucky on July 5, 1941 to Lee and Pauline Hamblin. On February 8, 1958, she married the love of her life, Woody Wilson. Together they were blessed with 65 years of marriage, 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jerry accepted the Lord in 1970 and since then was actively involved in the church- singing and teaching. She was instrumental in bringing her family to the Lord and leading as an example of her Christian faith. Jerry is survived by her husband of 65 years, Woody Wilson; her children, Vickie (Gary) Holmes, Marty (Sherry) Wilson and Tina (Greg) Hutson; her grandchildren, Richard (Nicole), Rachel (Jackie), Kyle (Alexis), Tyler, Michael and Sarah (Shannon); her great-grandchildren, Riley, Parker, Noah, Owen, Felix and Arianna; her sister, Pat (the late Larry) Lotz; and her nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Dale Hamblin. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Bro. Ted Loman officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



