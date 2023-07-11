Wilson, Jean



Jean Wilson, 88, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2023 in her home. She was born November 3, 1934 in Yerkes, Kentucky, the daughter of Farmer and Martha (Oliver) Baker. Jean had worked at Perkins in Springfield for many years. She was an animal lover who enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, and especially spending time with her family. Survivors include six children, Stephanie Richards, Jimmy Richards, Donna Richards (Tim Johnston), Vickie Wilson-Fritts (Melvin McQuaig), Deborah Wilson, and Angela (Robert) Foley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, EC (Delores) Baker; and several nieces and nephews, including very special niece, Donna Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer E. Wilson, Jr.; sons, Ronnie and Tommy Wilson; daughter-in-law, Mary Richards; siblings, Birchel, Pearl, Floyd, James, Sam, Nancy Baker, Winnie Perkins, and Polly Hall; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com