WILSON, Henry Lee



58, of Springfield, passed away May 8, 2022, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born May 5, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Justin and Betty (Slone) Wilson. Henry enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling on television and spending time with his loving family. He had been employed in lawncare service for many years. Survivors



include his loving wife; Kristina (Lewis) Wilson, two children; Kayla Dennington (Greg) and Dekota Stroud, one grandchild; Zoey Dennington, siblings; Rick Wilson and Penny Wilson and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a son; Brandon Stroud, siblings; Bill Slone, Doug Wilson, James "Fuz" Wilson and Betty Lou Pryor and his parents. A celebration of Henry's life will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday in the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Henry's family. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com