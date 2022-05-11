journal-news logo
X

WILSON, Henry

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILSON, Henry Lee

58, of Springfield, passed away May 8, 2022, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born May 5, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Justin and Betty (Slone) Wilson. Henry enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling on television and spending time with his loving family. He had been employed in lawncare service for many years. Survivors

include his loving wife; Kristina (Lewis) Wilson, two children; Kayla Dennington (Greg) and Dekota Stroud, one grandchild; Zoey Dennington, siblings; Rick Wilson and Penny Wilson and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a son; Brandon Stroud, siblings; Bill Slone, Doug Wilson, James "Fuz" Wilson and Betty Lou Pryor and his parents. A celebration of Henry's life will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday in the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Henry's family. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
OLT, Janet
2
FENWICK, Robert
3
WILLS, Diana
4
LOTZ, Loren
5
OSTENDORF, Charles
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top