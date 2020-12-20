WILSON, Dolores Mae



Age 94 of Centerville, passed away on December 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband James W. Wilson; parents Joseph and Jessie Scheckelhoff; and sister Betty Gross. Survived by a son Mark and wife



Barbara Wilson of Catawba, SC; daughter Jamie Markel and husband John of York, PA; grandchildren James A. Wilson and wife Jessie, Travis Markel and Dana Markel; and great-grandchildren Alissa, Logan, and Dexter Wilson. Dolores was cherished by many and is lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness and charm. No services are scheduled at this time. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In memory of her and her love for animals, donations can be made to the ASPCA.

