WILSON, Devin

Age 26, born January 28, 1994, in Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Preceded in death by grandmothers, Patty Cowherd, Marie Taylor; brother, Ronald V.

Wilson. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mesha Cowherd; father, Ronald

(Kathryn) Wilson; sisters, Lamesha Cowherd, Natasha Skipper; brother, Jeffery

Wilson; a host of family and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday, November 17, at Blessed Rock Church, 17 Whitmore Ave. Visitation 11 am-12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

