WILSON, Charles T. "Fluff"



Age 79, of Kettering, passed away at his home on December 8, 2021. Fluff was born on May 21, 1942, to the late Eddie and Lona Mae Wilson in Germantown, Ohio. Fluff served in the United States Air Force, where he was an airplane mechanic. After his military service, he went to work at Chrysler in 1964, where he retired after 32 years. He enjoyed playing poker and taking his dog, Corky, out for joy rides in his Prowler. Fluff's memory will be cherished by his wife, Imogene Wilson;



children: Thomas and Michael (Nora) Wilson; step-children, Eddie Asher and Martha Sue; grandchildren: Bethany,



Brandon, Erin, Larry, Heather, Ashley, Ciarra, Nevaeh, Sabrina, and Jamie; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel,



Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm. Fluff will be laid to rest with his father at a later date at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. To share a memory of Fluff or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com