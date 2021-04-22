WILSON, Carl Edward



Age 87 formerly of Tipp City, OH, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Born April 1, 1934, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Robert and Norma {Roe}



Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Faith Ann Wilson, daughter; Sandra Geib, siblings; Delores Thompson, Rita Kaye Coots, Kenny Wilson and Terry



Wilson, granddaughters;



Ashley Hofele and Jessica Geib.



Carl is survived by his children; Stephen C. (Mary) Wilson, West Milton, OH, Sharon (Samuel) Cassel, Springboro, OH, Shawn (Kirk) Warren, Strongsville, OH, and son in-law; Steve Geib, Springboro, OH, siblings; Talmage Wilson, Lena Musselman, Barbara Trent, Carolyn Wilson, Michael Wilson, Robert Wilson, Teresa Binion, 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



He was a member of Northridge Free Will Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years, was involved in mission work and was a great supporter of the church. Carl enjoyed going to auctions, gardening, bee keeping and



fishing. He loved his family; especially his wife, Faith Ann and was very proud of his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.



Visitation 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM, Saturday, April 24, 2021, with service to follow at 11:45 AM at FRINGS & BAYLIFF



FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills



Memorial Gardens, Vandalia, OH. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Carl to the Men for Missions c/o Northridge Free Will Baptist Church, 4800 Payne Ave., Dayton, OH 45414. Online condolences may be expressed at



www.fringsandbayliff.com