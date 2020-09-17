X

Wilson, Brian L.

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

Memory of Brian L. Wilson 51st Birthday 09/17/1969 - 02/27/2019 Today you would have been 51 years old. Memories of you throughout your life shall always be cherished. Happy Heavenly Birthday. From: Mom, Maurice, Carlton Sr, Vince, Andra, Brian Jr, Shyra, Brandon, Britney, Carlton (Lilman), and many other family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.