Wilson, Brian L.

Memory of Brian L. Wilson 51st Birthday 09/17/1969 - 02/27/2019 Today you would have been 51 years old. Memories of you throughout your life shall always be cherished. Happy Heavenly Birthday. From: Mom, Maurice, Carlton Sr, Vince, Andra, Brian Jr, Shyra, Brandon, Britney, Carlton (Lilman), and many other family and friends.

