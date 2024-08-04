Wilson, Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Wilson



Age 91, passed away peacefully July 31, 2024, surrounded by family. Born on July 3, 1933, in Dayton, OH. After graduating from Julienne high school she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Hospital Corp School during the Korean conflict. After her service in the Navy she returned to Dayton and raised a family with her husband Harry, who she met in the Navy. Returning to school later in life she graduated from Sinclair Community College nursing program and enjoyed a rewarding career as an OR nurse at Barney's Children's Hospital. Barb was a courageous breast cancer survivor. She is survived by her four children Rick (Judy Voss), Kathy (Butch) Greene, Mark, and Kenny (Lisa Shimp); sister Maureen Tehan, brother Mick (Doug) and Linda McWhorter; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends in the Dayton and Chassell, MI areas. Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Harry, her mother and father Elizabeth (Betty) and Arthur McWhorter, and grandson Sean Wilson. Barb and Harry operated the Hamar House B & B in Chassell, MI for 23 years  You were a stranger only once (as we all know Barb had the gift of gab)! The party's over Harry, Barb has arrived to straighten things out. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Miami Valley South ER and Quaker Heights Assisted Living Center, her many special nursing friends, and especially the past and present members of the "Lost Memory Nursing Home". A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Tuesday August 13, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 pm Wednesday August 14, 2024 at St. Francis of Assisi Church 6245 Wilmington Pike Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers contributions may made to St. Francis of Assisi church, St. Anne's church (Chassell, MI), or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



