WILLOWEIT, Raelea Lyn "Rae Lou"

Age 73, of Dayton, passed away October 12, 2021. She was born December 15, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late

Raymond I. and Eulalia (Trusty) Willoweit. Raelea was retired from the Dayton Mental Health Center after 28 years of

service. She is survived by her daughter, Holly Page (Dennis) Brown, and her beloved granddaughter, Alexis Kemper.

Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer

Society in Raelea's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

