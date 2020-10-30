WILLOUGHBY, Billy E.



Age 71, of Troy, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Billy was a Custom Home Builder with McGovern Willoughby Homes and was in partnership with Chuck McGovern for 25 years. He was a member of Park Layne First Church of God, where he was a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years, song director, lay pastor and bible study teacher. Billy was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam and a member of Miami County & Dayton Home Builders Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy & Florine Willoughby; sister, Donna Hill; and brother, Larry. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn A.; daughters, Rebecca & Rachel Willoughby, both of Troy; sisters, Sue Brewer of Vandalia, Joanna Williams of Troy; brothers, Ken (Lori) Willoughby of Tipp City, Tim (Jane) Willoughby of FL; grandchildren, Stephen Lux III, Kevin Lux, Anthony Willoughby, Aalyiah & Alexander Greene; great-grandchildren, Kayden & Lilly; special brothers, Ace Brewer, Doug (Glenda) Duff & David (Teresa) Duff ; numerous nieces & nephews; and his loving church family. Funeral service 10 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Park Layne First Church of God, 8692 South Bellefontaine Road with Rev. Lowell Lay



officiating. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-8 PM at Marker &



Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Attendees are requested to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Park Layne First Church of God in Billy's memory.

