WILLMETH, Harry "Rick"



83, of Dayton, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1939, in Springfield, the son of the late Harry R. Sr. and Dorothy (Gossett) Willmeth. Rick graduated from Wittenberg University and then served our country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was an Army specialist serving in the Green Berets and Special Forces. Rick spent the last part of his working career with Orbis in Urbana. When he wasn't working, he spent time outside in his garden and enjoyed building things. He is survived by his daughter Tasha; grandchildren: Liam, Rylee, and Owen Castle; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved yorkie, 'Lily'. He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother. A memorial celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, August 10th at 6:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To leave online condolences and view his memorial video, visit www.littletonandrue.com.



