WILLMETH, Bertha M. Age 82 of Urbana, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 2, 1937, to the late George L. and Carrie (Bettis) Miller in Clark County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Bertha is preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 61 years, Roy Willmeth; brother, Otis Miller; sister, Alice Miller; sons-in-law, Todd Stocksdale and Rick Jenkins; two great-grandchildren and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Orr and Donald Daves. She leaves behind her four children: Doug (Juanita) Willmeth, Terry Jenkins (John) Stratton, Lisa (Vince) Leen, and Mark (Cherill) Willmeth; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Bertha is also survived by her brother, Richard (Donna) Miller and sisters, Mabel Orr and Edith Daves. In her younger years, Bertha enjoyed square dancing and bowling. She loved camping and fishing with her dearest Roy and she was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family and spending time with them. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Bertha will be laid to rest next to Roy at Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Bertha's honor. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



