X
Dark Mode Toggle

WILLIS, Nancy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILLIS, Nancy Ann

Nancy Ann Willis of Xenia, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at the age of 77, after a long illness.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Symphony of Centerville and Miami Valley Hospice for their dedicated care during her long illness.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Friday, February 10th, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The family will hold a private graveside at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, (6077 Far Hills Ave. #117, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or online https://www.alz.org/dayton). You are welcome to write a condolence message, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Nancy at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCHIELTZ, Rita
2
FLEMING, Carl
3
FILBRUN, Doris
4
WICKER, Alma
5
SPICER, Marina
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top