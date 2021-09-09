WILLIAMSON, Steven G. "Woody"



Age 61, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born February 29, 1960, in Utica, NY, to Wallace "Bill" and Laura (Ferjet) Williamson. Woody had a great work ethic and was a loyal employee at AK Steel, having worked as a maintenance mechanic, retiring in 2018. He also worked for Ethan Allen and Lyon's Falls Pulp and Paper Mill. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #501 and the Fraternal Order of Orioles. Woody was a generous and caring person and will be greatly missed by his fiancee, Shawn Alsip; father, Bill



Williamson; brothers, Gary (Diana) Williamson and Dale



(Teresa) Williamson; sisters, Tracy (Stacy) Bureoir and Debbie (Brian) Elken; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Williamson. A Memorial Prayer Service will be Friday, September 10, 2021, at 7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Deacon John Lyons



officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org.

