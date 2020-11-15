WILLIAMSON, Patricia A.



Age 72 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday,



November 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She is the daughter of William P. Fritts and Lillian M. Dewitt both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 2



siblings, William Fritts and



Diana Green. Pat is survived by her loving boyfriend, David Smith of Springfield; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Nancy Williamson of South Carolina and Chris and Jessica Williamson of Anna, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Anthony Shoemaker of Enon, Ohio; 2 brothers, Charles and Richard Fritts as well as a loving extended family. Pat lived for her 8 grandkids whom she also leaves behind: Bobby, Allison, Maggie, Michael, Katelyn, Conner, Austin and Blake. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Springfield and loved watching the Andy Griffith Show. She will be dearly missed by her



family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests



memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer



Society. A service with inurnment of her remains at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum in Springfield will be scheduled at a later date. Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at



www.FerncliffCemetery.org



