WILLIAMSON,



Beverly Jean



81, life-long resident of Miamisburg, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Sycamore Medical Center.



She was born June 27, 1939, to the late Richard L. and Edna N. (Landis) Nance.



Beverly is survived by sons,



David Williamson of Los



Angeles and Randy (Darlene) Williamson of Miamisburg;



sisters, Sharon Baker of New Lebanon and Joyce Traxler of Greenville; brother, Richard (Diane) Nance of Rome, Georgia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and



nephews.



She was a graduate of Brookville High School and she worked at Monarch Marking Systems (now Avery Dennison) for over 40 years. She treasured her time with her sons. Her favorite pastimes were to read cookbooks, watch the Food Network, explore new recipes and cook for family and friends. Beverly will be remembered for her sense of humor.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 PM with Father Ron Combs officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville.



Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



