WILLIAMS, Vickie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Vickie Lynn

62, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Visitation 12:30pm – 1:30 pm Saturday, November 5 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1015 Liscum Drive, Dayton. Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 pm. Zoom Id: 737 587 296 Passcode: 013412. Arrangements entrusted to the HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

