WILLIAMS, Shirley

WILLIAMS (Long),



Shirley Ann



Age 74, born June 8, 1947, transitioned from earth to Heaven on May 6, 2022. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from age 11. She retired from General Motors with 32 years of



service.



Waiting to greet her are her husband, Robert C. Williams, Jr.; her parents, Artberry, Sr. and Marie Long; sisters, Barbara L. Jones and Vicki D. Scott; brother, Artberry H. Long, Jr.; and nephew, Aaron Taylor.



She leaves to cherish her memory, a remarkable and loving son, Christopher Dwight (Linda) Williams; brother, Elder



William Dwight (Jackie) Long; sister-in-law, Ruthie Redd; her church mother, Rowena K. Smith; grandchildren, Alissa,



Elizabeth, Jacob and Jessica; nephews, Craig Jones, Derrick Jones, Kevin Long, Demil (Rhonda) Joyce, Minister Adrian (Gail) Taylor all of Dayton, Ohio; nieces, Dannielle Long, LaToya Long, Jamika Lewis all of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. In addition, sisters adopted by



Shirley are Bertha Davenport, Martha Burns, Donna Davis, Shirley Todd Ishman, Ada Moore all of Dayton and her best friend Tonya L. Lindsey of Pensacola, FL; special friends "Wild Christian Women" and other relatives and friends.



The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12 pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N.



Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Rev. Jarvis A. Ellis, Sr. officiating and Rev. Dr. Robert E. Baines eulogizing. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

