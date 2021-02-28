WILLIAMS,



Shannon Marie



Age 30, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Shannon was born in Dayton on November 11, 1990, to Brent Coffey and Peggy



Williams. In addition to her



parents, Shannon is survived by her grandparents, Tom and



Sharon True; sisters and



brother, Crystal, Billie, Jessica, Lucas, Rachel and Kelsey; and special friend, Joe and his son Brandon. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 5-8 pm at the



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Shannon will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com.