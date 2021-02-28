WILLIAMS,
Shannon Marie
Age 30, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Shannon was born in Dayton on November 11, 1990, to Brent Coffey and Peggy
Williams. In addition to her
parents, Shannon is survived by her grandparents, Tom and
Sharon True; sisters and
brother, Crystal, Billie, Jessica, Lucas, Rachel and Kelsey; and special friend, Joe and his son Brandon. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 5-8 pm at the
Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Shannon will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. To send a special message, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH
45439
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral