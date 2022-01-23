Hamburger icon
WILLIAMS, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Robert J.

Age 84, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Majestic Care of

Middletown. He was born July 15, 1937, in Middletown, OH, to Gobel Williams and Myrtle Powell. He was an electrician for Square D retiring after 44 years of dedicated work. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a dedicated attendee to all of their sporting events. Robert is

survived by his daughters, Bridgette Williams-Stark and

Sandra Williams Mueller; grandchildren, Sarah Stark, Joshua Mueller, Matthew Stark, Bridgette Mueller, Griffin Stark,

Nathan Mueller; sister, Leona (Paul) Vancleve; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley(Lee) Kendrick, and faithful fur

companion, Maggie. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lou Williams; son, Robert Williams Jr; his parents; brothers, Enoch, Harry, Charles, Tommy, Leonard, and Danny Williams; sisters, Anita and Patricia Williams. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

1500 Manchester Avenue

Middletown, OH

45042

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

