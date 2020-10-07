X

WILLIAMS, Randy

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Randy 78, a resident of Dayspring of Miami Valley in Fairborn, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was the son of Harkless J. and Opal C. (Estep) Williams. He is survived by a few nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.