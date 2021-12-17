WILLIAMS, Phyllis Lenora



Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Phyllis was born in Sand Gap, Kentucky, on April 7, 1941, to Leonard and Gladys (nee Mays) Abrams. On May 14, 1960, she married James L. Williams in Hamilton, Ohio. Phyllis was a devoted housewife and mother, not only to her own children but to friends and family as well. She loved and delighted in her children and grandchildren. Phyllis is survived by her children,



Gwendolyn (Danny) Weisbrodt and Ryan Williams; her grandchildren, Matthew, Kaeli and Kaytlyn; her brother, Doyle (Emalene) Abrams; her cousins, nieces and nephews; and her fur-babies, Cookie and Tucker. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, James Williams; and her brother, Paul Abrams. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM with celebrant Fr. Michael Pucke. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

