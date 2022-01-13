WILLIAMS, Maude L.



On December 29, 2021, Maude Williams passed away at home with her daughter holding her hands. Maude was 87 years young, born in Perry County, Kentucky, on May 31, 1934, to Felix and Malissa (Slone) Lewis. She retired from Miami University and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Charles "Shorty" Williams, whom she married on December 1, 1971.



She is survived by her daughter, Shawna (Bill) Rodriguez of Longmont, Colorado; grandchildren, Aren (Kelly) Rodriguez, Anjuli (Steven) Lee, Noah Rich, and Sophie Rich; her brother, Vernon (Patty) Lewis; sister, Mattie Hinkle; and cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Maude was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; stepdaughter, Lori Rich; stepson, Charles "Jeff" Williams; sister, Myrtle Hay Crable; and brothers, Joe Lewis and Dewey Lewis.



Private services were held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com