WILLIAMS, Mary Ann



Age 97, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at the Knolls of Oxford. Mary Ann was born on May 18, 1925, in Albany, New York, the daughter of Boyd and Anna (nee: Wolfe) Williams. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition from Iowa State University, she went on to earn a Master of Science degree in Biochemistry from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, then progressing to earn a PhD in Nutrition from the University of California, Berkeley. She served on the faculty at the University of California, Berkeley for 36 years. Mary Ann enjoyed listening to classical music and attending the opera. She also enjoyed watching a good tennis match.



Mary Ann was very generous, supporting many charitable organizations. She resided at the Knolls of Oxford for 22 years. During that time the administrative staff at the Knolls, nurses and aids became her family. They enriched her life.



She was preceded in death by her parents. At her request there will be no service.

