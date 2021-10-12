WILLIAMS, Mary Lou



A lifelong Middletonian, Mary Lou Williams, 94, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Her legacy is the joy she had for life, which she exhibited with her beautiful smile and the kindness, caring, consideration and strength she shared with so many. Born in Middletown in 1927, Mary Lou spent many happy summers at the Fresh Air Camp, now known as Bulls Run Arboretum, with her sisters and brother. Mary Lou graduated from Middletown High School, married a fellow Middletown native, Joseph Williams, and graduated from the School of Nursing at Middletown Hospital, where she later worked. A natural competitor, Mary Lou enjoyed golfing with her 9-hole group at Browns Run Country Club and Armco Park, playing cards with various groups and beating her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in ping-pong. She loved traveling and meeting new people but the biggest source of her joy was being with her family. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Williams; a daughter, Mary Jo; son, Gregory Stephen; parents; and sisters and brothers. She is survived by daughters, Betsy (Richard) Swope and Meg White; sister, Margaret Newton Phillips; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, with Reverend John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to M.A.N.Y. (Middletown Area Neediest Youth), c/o Patti Hackett, 1337 Barton Lane, Lebanon, Ohio 45036 - OR - Bull's Run Arboretum, P.O. Box 425, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



