WILLIAMS, Leroy



In loving memory of Leroy



Williams, age 72, went home to be with the Lord Thursday,



Oct. 22, 2020, in Columbus, OH. Born in Dayton, OH, and preceded in death by his parents Farris & Eloise Williams. Survived by 5 Children: Ronnie Miliner, Marq Harris (Angela) Soweto Williams, Maria



Anderson (William), (Lil' Wil



& Mayan; Monique) Terry;



Brother Farris Williams



(Dolores); Sisters, Judy Dixon (Richard), Katherine Williams and Cheryl Smith. Also, a host of grandchildren; nephews;



nieces & cousins. Memorial Service TBD due to COVID-19.

