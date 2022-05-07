WILLIAMS, Larry Wayne



74, of South Solon, died May 3, 2022, at Soin Medical Center ICU after a long illness. He was born on August 22, 1947. He was the son of Wayne and Mildred (Young) Williams. He



graduated from Madison South High School in 1966 and was drafted to serve in the Army's 9th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War.



He was employed most recently by Sunrise Co-op (Clark Landmark) as a feed and grain delivery man. He previously worked at Wright-Patterson AFB as a groundskeeper and, prior to that, at White Motors (Cooper Foundry).



Larry was a dedicated father, not only helping his children but others with their 4-H projects. He loved his family, farming, history, tractors, singing silly songs, and a good discussion. He will always be remembered as a kind and loving man.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly Kay (Brown) Williams, children, Jessica (Andrew) Badger, Kristina (Jerry Breadon) Williams, and Larry David Williams, his grandchildren, Hannah and Kayla Breadon, Nathan Badger, and



Jasmine and Jordan Gentzel, and his dog, Maggie. He is also survived by his aunt, Faye Williams, his brothers, Eddie



(Debbie) and Danny Williams, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation hours will be from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, May 10, and the funeral will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 11, at Eberle Fisher Funeral Home in London, Ohio. Interment will follow at the Range Township Cemetery.



Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com