WILLIAMS, Larry Denval



We've lost another cowboy.



Larry Denval Williams, aka



Crazy Willie, age 72, passed away surrounded by his family on February 3, 2022. He was born to Denval and Marie (Adams) Williams on December 13, 1949, in Morgan County, Kentucky. For most of his life, he worked at Armco / AK Steel as a railroad train operator where he adopted the nickname "Crazy Willie". He was there for thirty years before eventually retiring. He then worked at MPW as a heavy equipment operator for 5 years. In his free time, he loved fishing, hunting, and raising horses. He was very down to earth. Above all else, he loved his family, especially his grandkids. Larry is survived by his wife of 42 years, M. Shannon Williams; his brother Roger (Valerie) Williams; sons Jason (Heather) Williams and Terry (Jennie) Reichenbach Jr.; daughters Kelly Williams, Delores (Brad) Kelhoffer, and Chris Young; brother-in-law John (Laura) Salter; sister-in-law



Michelle Hollon; 12 grandkids; and 7 great-grandkids. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Margie Arbaugh and Betty Sandlin, mother-in-law; Casey Larison, brother in law; Donnie Hollon, and beloved horses; Lady Buck and Rio. The family would like to give a special thanks to Greg and Connie Sears and their family for all they've done. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, 45042 with service to follow at 2:00 pm. The service will be officiated by Josh Williams. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. After the graveside, there will be a dinner at 10220 Gratis-Jacksonburg Road Somerville, Ohio. All are welcome. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



