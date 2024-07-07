Williams, Kenneth L.



Kenneth L Williams, age 78, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Mary Williams; along with his children, step children and grandchildren. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Catholic Church (312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, OH 45385). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greene County Fish Food Pantry (774 Cincinnati Ave, Xenia, OH 45385).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com